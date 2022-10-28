PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians registered to vote should be getting their ballots in the mail — so where should they drop them off in the Portland and Salem metro areas?

Turns out there are plenty of approved ballot drop box locations around the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For a full list of places outside of the Portland and Salem metro areas, head to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website or scroll to the bottom of the story for a list of ballot drop box sites by county.

Keep scrolling to find the closest ballot drop box location near you.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY

Rose Quarter – Located on the south side of the Rose Quarter by the fountain and Rip City sign. Note: Walk up only

St. Johns Library – 7510 N Charleston Ave. Note: Library book drop

North Portland Library – 512 N Killingsworth St. Note: Library book drop

Kenton Library – 8226 N Denver Ave. Note: Library book drop

Green Zebra Grocery – 3011 N Lombard St. Note: Official ballot drop box located in the rear parking lot off of N Curtis Ave.

McCoy Park – Note: Official ballot drop box is located on the southeast corner of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Trenton Street and North Newman Avenue; Walk up only

Albina Library – 216 NE Knott St.; Official Ballot Drop Box location

Hollywood Library – 4040 NE Tillamook St. Note: Library book drop

McDonald’s Restaurant – 2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box is located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library.

Gregory Heights Library – 7921 NE Sandy Blvd. Note: Library book drop

Parkrose Neighborhood – 4390 NE 102nd Ave. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box is located in the east parking lot across the street from MHCC Maywood Park Center on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Prescott St.

Northwest Library – 2300 NW Thurman St. Note: Library book drop

Multnomah County Elections – 1040 SE Morrison St. Note: There are several official ballot drop boxes, including on the east side of SE 11th Ave. between SE Alder St. and SE Morrison St.; on the north side of SE Belmont St. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 11th Ave.; and a walk/bike up ballot drop site in the slot in the building located at the corner of SE 11th Ave. and SE Morrison St.

Belmont Library – 1038 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. Note: Library book drop

Sellwood – Moreland Library – 7860 SE 13th Ave. Note: Library book drop

Woodstock Library – 6008 SE 49th Ave. Note: Library book drop

Holgate Library – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd. Note: Library book drop

Midland Library – 805 SE 122nd Ave. Note: Library book drop

Regal Cinemas Movie Theater / M & M Car Wash – SE Division St. & SE 165th Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash

Rockwood Library – 17917 SE Stark St. Note: Library book drop

A–Boy Supply – 7365 SW Barbur Blvd.

Capitol Hill Library – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy. Note: Library book drop

Hillsdale Library – 1525 SW Sunset Blvd. Note: Library book drop

Central Library – 801 SW 10th Ave. Drive up or walk up official ballot drop box located on SW 11th Ave. between SW Yamhill St. and SW Taylor St.; the library interior is closed for construction.

Pioneer Courthouse Square – 700 block of SW Broadway. Note: Next to Starbucks and across from Nordstrom and is walk-up only

Fairview – Columbia Library – 1520 NE Village St. Note: Library book drop

Gresham Library – 385 NW Miller Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box there

Voting Center Express – Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St. Note: The official ballot drop box is located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. It is open only during voting center open hours. You will need to park and then walk inside to deposit your ballot.

Troutdale Library – 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd. Note: Library book drop

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

Clackamas County Elections – 1710 Red Soils Ct., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Boring-Clackamas County Bank – 28500 SE Hwy 212, Boring, OR 97009 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Canby Civic Building – 222 NE 2nd Ave., Canby, OR 97013

Canby – Arnesan Garden – 249 S Sequoia Parkway, Canby, OR 97013 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Clackamas CC – Harmony – 7738 SE Harmony Rd., Milwaukie, OR 97222

ColtonTel – 20983 S Hwy 211 Colton, OR 97017 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Damascus Square – 19830-20000 SE Hwy 212, Damascus, OR 97089 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Estacada City Hall – 475 SE Main St., Estacada, OR 97022

Estacada Public Library – 825 NW Wade, Estacada, OR 97022 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Gladstone Civic Center – 18505 Portland Ave., Gladstone, OR 97027 Note: New location

Happy Valley City Hall – 16000 SE Misty Dr., Happy Valley, OR 97086 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Happy Valley Library – 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Hoodland Public Library – 24525 E Welches Rd., Welches, OR 97067

Lake Oswego City Hall – 380 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Lake Oswego-Westlake Park – 14165 Bunick Dr., Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Milwaukie City Hall – 10722 SE Main St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

Milwaukie Public Safety Building – 3200 SE Harrison St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

Molalla Public Library – 201 E 5th St., Molalla, OR 97038 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Oak Lodge Library – 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97267

Oregon City – City Hall – 625 Center St., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

Sandy City Hall – 39250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Back side of City Hall

Sandy Public Library – 38980 Proctor Blvd, Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

West Linn City Hall – 22500 Salamo Rd, West Linn, OR 97068

West Linn Public Library – 1595 Burns St., West Linn, OR 97068

Wilsonville City Hall – 29799 Town Center Loop E, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Banks Library – 42461 Market St., Banks, OR 97106

Beaverton City Library – 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR 97106 Note: 24-hour access on West side of Hall Blvd.

Cedar Mill Community Library – 12505 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR 97229 Note: (503) 644-0043

Washington County Service Center East – 3700 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005 Note: Drive-up drop box location gets congested with traffic on Election Day

West Slope Community Library – 3678 SW 78th Ave., Portland, OR 97225 Note: (503) 292-6416

Cornelius City Hall – 1355 N Barlow St., Cornelius, OR 97113

Forest Grove – Curbside on Pacific Ave between Ash and Birch streets

Hillsboro Main Library – 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Washington County Sheriff’s Office & Jail parking lot – 236 SW Dennis Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: SE Corner of SW Washington and Dennis Ave.

Washington County’s Elections Office – 2925 NE Aloclek Dr Suite 170, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: There are two boxes, one drive-up, one by the entrance

Westside Commons (formerly known as Fair Complex) – 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124

King City – City Hall – 15300 SW 116th Ave., King City, OR 97224

North Plains City Hall – 31360 NW Commercial St., North Plains, OR 97133

Sherwood City Hall – 22560 SW Pine St., Sherwood, OR 97140

Tigard City Hall – 13125 SW Hall Blvd., Tigard, OR 97223

Tualatin City Offices – 18880 SW Martinazzi Ave., Tualatin, OR 97062

Aloha Community Library – 17455 SW Farmington Rd Ste 26A, Aloha, OR 97078 Note: The library is located in Farmington Marketplace Shopping Center

Beaverton Library – Murray Scholls – 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl., Suite 120, Beaverton, OR 97007

Bethany Library – 15325 NW Central Dr. Ste J-8, Portland, OR 97229

Garden Home Community Library – 7475 SW Oleson Rd. #6, Portland, OR 97223

Hillsboro Shute Park Branch Library – 775 SE 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97123

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Clerk – 555 Court St NE, Ste 2130, Salem

Marion County Health – 3180 Center St NE, Salem

Roth’s Fresh Market – Vista – 3045 Commercial St NE, Salem

Roth’s Fresh Market – Sunnyslope Shopping Center – 4555 Liberty Rd S, Salem

Roth’s Fresh Market Hayesville – 4746 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Marion County Public Works – 5155 Silverton Rd NE, Salem

Keizer City Hall – 930 Chemawa Rd NE, Keizer

US Bank – Keizer – 5110 River Rd N, Keizer

Donald City Hall – 10710 Main St NE, Donald

Hubbard City Hall – 3720 2nd St, Hubbard

US Bank – St. Paul – 20259 Main St NE, St. Paul

Woodburn Public Library – 280 Garfield St, Woodburn

Gervais City Hall – 592 4th St., Gervais

Mt. Angel Public Library – 290 E Charles St, Mt Angel

Silverton – Lewis St Parking Lot – Lewis St. & S 1st St., Silverton

Jefferson Fire Department – 189 N Main St., Jefferson

Turner City Hall – 5255 Chicago St SE, Turner

Aumsville City Hall – 595 Main St., Aumsville

Sublimity City Hall – 245 NW Johnson St, Sublimity

Stayton Public Library – 515 N First St, Stayton

Mill City City Hall – 444 S 1st Ave, Mill City

POLK COUNTY

Roth’s Fresh Markets West Salem – 1130 Wallace Road NW, Salem Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Roth’s Fresh Markets Monmouth – 1517 Monmouth Independence Highway, Monmouth Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Independence City Hall – 555 Main Street S, Independence Note: 24-hour drop site located inside the front lobby

Frink’s General Store – 319 Main Street N, Falls City Note: Open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polk County Clerk’s Office – 850 Main Street, Dallas, Courthouse 2nd floor Note: Open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, closed from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. There is also a 24-hour drop site located on the East Side of Polk County Courthouse.

STATEWIDE

Below is a list of other ballot drop box locations in counties across Oregon:

The general election for the midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 8.