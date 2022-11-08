PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The completely redrawn 5th Congressional District, represented for more than a decade by Kurt Schrader, will have a new representative once the votes are tallied Tuesday.

Schrader lost his primary to Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who will now face Republican nominee Lori Chavez DeRemer for the right to represent this district that now covers a different large swath of multiple counties — parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, Deschutes, Linn, Benton, Marion and Jefferson counties.

McLeod-Skinner’s victory was marked by a delay in counting the votes in Clackamas County. But once they were counted, she defeated Schrader to become the Democratic nominee.

Both candidates have previously run for office.

