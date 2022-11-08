Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are the candidates for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District (Campaign photos, 2022)

The 6th District is the new Oregon congressional district

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s new congressional district will be represented by either the state’s first Hispanic US representative or a conservative Lake Oswego businessman.

Voters will choose between Andrea Salinas or Mike Erickson in Tuesday’s election.

Salinas earned the Democratic nomination by easily defeating the well-funded newcomer Carrick Flynn in the May primary. Erickson also won the GOP primary easily, nearly doubling his closest competitor.

If she’s elected, Salinas would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman. She has promised to fight for a woman’s right to choose.

Erickson has been in the transportation-logistics industry for 30 years. He’s focused on reigning in government overreach and securing the border.

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Stay with KOIN 6 News for complete election results beginning at 8 p.m.