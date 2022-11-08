Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran are the candidates for the Multnomah County Chair (Campaign photos, 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 2014, Deborah Kafoury has been the chair of the Multnomah County Commission — the CEO of the state’s largest and most populous county.

But the term-limited Kafoury will be replaced by one of the current commissioners, Jessica Vega Pederson or Sharon Meieran.

Pederson and Meieran came in 1-2 in the May primary, besting a crowded field of candidates. Pederson more than doubled Meieran’s vote total in the primary but did not net 50% of the total vote.

The winner will serve a 4-year term as the new Multnomah County chair.

