PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 2014, Deborah Kafoury has been the chair of the Multnomah County Commission — the CEO of the state’s largest and most populous county.
But the term-limited Kafoury will be replaced by one of the current commissioners, Jessica Vega Pederson or Sharon Meieran.
Pederson and Meieran came in 1-2 in the May primary, besting a crowded field of candidates. Pederson more than doubled Meieran’s vote total in the primary but did not net 50% of the total vote.
The winner will serve a 4-year term as the new Multnomah County chair.
