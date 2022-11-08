4th Congressional District an open seat for first time since 1986

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since 1986, it’s an open race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Longtime Rep. Peter DeFazio announced his retirement last December. In the race to succeed him, the Oregon Labor Commissioner and former state lawmaker Val Hoyle earned the Democratic nod with 64% of the vote in the primary.

Republican Alek Skarlatos, who ran and lost to DeFazio in 2020, ran unopposed on the GOP side.

That sets up the Hoyle-Skarlatos match for the November general election in the freshly re-drawn 4th Congressional District. The district now includes Lane, Benton, Lincoln, Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.

The race to represent the 4th District features candidates with wildly different resumes.

Hoyle is a veteran of Oregon politics who is endorsed by DeFazio and knows how to fundraise.

Skarlatos, meanwhile, came to prominence in 2015 when he and friends thwarted a terror attack aboard a European train. He played himself in the Clint Eastwood movie, “The 15:17 to Paris.” He also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” before deciding to run for Congress in both 2018 and 2020.

Even though the race is for an open seat, the newly-drawn district leans more Democratic than the previous one — which was held by Democrat DeFazio for 36 years.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.