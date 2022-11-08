PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters will decide the fate of four statewide measures on Oregon’s November 2022 ballot, three of which would amend the state’s constitution.

The measures range from establishing the right to affordable health care access, outlawing slavery as a punishment for crime, punishing lawmakers for unexcused absences and the creation of new gun regulations.

Measure 111

Measure 111 would establish the right to affordable health care access in Oregon’s Constitution “to ensure that every resident in Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right,” according to the measure text.

The measure does not specify how the state must implement affordable health care and does not allocate any funding but says “the state must balance this obligation with its other obligations to fund public schools and other essential public services.”

Measure 112

Measure 112 would amend the state’s constitution to no longer allow slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.

While the Oregon Constitution already prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, the state constitution currently permits slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.

Measure 113

Measure 113 would amend the state constitution to disqualify lawmakers with 10 floor session unexcused absences from holding the next term of office.

Currently, the Oregon Constitution requires two-thirds of all Senate or House of Representatives to be present to conduct legislative business such as voting on or debating a bill.

Lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties have used the tactic of not showing up on the floor of the State Capitol for voting when they are trying to block a vote on a bill.

Measure 114

Measure 114 would reform state gun laws by requiring Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines.

The measure describes “large capacity” magazines as “fixed/detachable magazines (or functional equivalent) that can accept ‘more than 10 rounds of ammunition and allows a shooter to keep firing without having to pause to reload.’” The measure also includes exceptions for “’lever-action’ firearms and permanently altered fixed magazines, 10 rounds or fewer.”

Under Measure 114, Oregonians would have to undergo safety training on storage, firearm abuse prevention, hands-on training and pass a background check to obtain a permit. Permits, which would be valid for five years, must be obtained to get firearms from a gun dealer, private individual or at a gun show. Under Measure 114, a permit may be denied if the applicant “poses a danger to self or others.”