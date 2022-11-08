Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson are the candidates for Oregon governor (Campaign photos, 2022)

Democrats have held the governor's seat in Oregon for 35 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The one thing that is safe to say about who will succeed Kate Brown as Oregon governor is that it will be a woman.

But the wide-open race is more wide open than usual — and the three women candidates are a national first.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan will have to deal with the unaffiliated (and well-funded) candidacy of Betsy Johnson to earn the votes of Oregonians.

Kotek was the Oregon Speaker of the House while Drazan was the House Minority Leader. Johnson was a Democratic state representative until she left the party and announced her bid for governor.

Each has the support and endorsement of high-profile politicos and polling shows a tight race.

Republicans feel hopeful they can take the governor’s office from Democrats for the first time in 35 years. The last 10 years have seen Democrats with control of the Governor’s office, State House and State Senate.

