PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon was one of only seven states to pick up a new congressional district as a result of the 2020 census. All the districts were redrawn, but Oregon’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts remain what are known as safe seats — that is, the incumbent is expected to win based on party affiliation.

Oregon’s 1st District

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her GOP challenger Chris Mann for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, 2022 (Campaign photos)

Democrat Suzanne Bonamici, 68, has represented the 1st District since she was first elected in a 2012 special election. She faces Republican Chris Mann, who for the past nine years has been the Executive Director of The Oregon Military Support Network. He also spent 21 years in the military.

Oregon’s 2nd District

Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz and Democrat Joe Yetter are the candidates for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, 2022 (Campaign photos)

Cliff Bentz is currently Oregon’s only Republican representative at the federal level. He is seeking his second term as congressman, succeeding Greg Walden when he retired. He’s facing Joe Yetter, who retired as a colonel in the US Army after serving 36 years. He’s also a doctor and a farmer who describes himself as an Army brat, veteran, physician, teacher, farmer and writer.

Oregon’s 3rd District

Democratic incumbent Earl Blumenauer and GOP challenger Joanna Harbor are the candidates for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022 (AP 2019/Campaign photo)

Earl Blumenauer, 74, has been the 3rd District representative since 1996. He faces a rematch with his Republican challenger, Joanna Harbour. She ran against him in 2020 and decided to run again this year. “While I was considering a potential run in the 3rd District, I was once again asked to run for the office in the 3rd district. I have prayerfully considered it and have decided that I would run again when no one else entered the race a few days before the deadline. The requirements for running for Congress are established in the U.S. Constitutional and the candidate only has to live within the State of Oregon and not within the district boundaries. My town hometown of Estacada is still within the 3rd district. I am still connected with this district and familiar with the issues within its boundaries,” she wrote on her website.

