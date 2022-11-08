Challenger Rene Gonzalez and incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty are the candidates for a Portland City Council seat (Campaign photos, 2022)

This is the only contested council seat in this election cycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While it’s true voters will decide whether to completely change Portland’s form of government and add more members to the City Council, it is also true that one commissioner is in a runoff to hold her current spot.

Jo Ann Hardesty is seeking a second 4-year term. She’s facing challenger Rene Gonzalez, who came in second in the May primary. The difference in styles between Hardesty and Gonzalez is stark, so voters have a clear choice between an unabashed activist who made reforming the police a priority and a more moderate candidate who decries “City Hall’s ineffective ideologically driven policies.”

Dan Ryan also faced a primary challenge in May but earned well more than 50% of the vote to earn a full 4-year term. The other current council members — Mayor Ted Wheeler, Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio — are not up for election this cycle.

