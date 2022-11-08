Ron Wyden first began serving in the US Senate in 1996

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Each state has two United States senators elected to serve six-year terms. This cycle, Ron Wyden is seeking re-election against Republican Jo Rae Perkins.

Wyden, 73, was first elected to the US Senate in a special election when Bob Packwood resigned. He won that special election in 1996, then earned his first full term in 1998. He’s widely expected to win election to a fifth term.

Sen. Ron Wyden and his GOP challenger Jo Rae Perkins in 2022 (AP 2019/Campaign photo)

Perkins, 66, ran against Sen. Jeff Merkley in 2020 and lost. She is once again the GOP nominee for Senate. She is a conservative who wants “education not radicalizaton for our children,” term limits for Congress and is for medical freedom for parents but is not a supporter of abortion rights. She is among the most vocal supporters of QAnon of those 2020 Republican candidates who endorse the conspiracy theory.

