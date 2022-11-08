The seat has been held by Jaime Herrera Beutler for 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whoever wins the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District will bring immensely different political views to the seat.

Joe Kent is a Trump-backed former Green Beret who has pushed election conspiracy theories and has multiple ties to far-right groups — one of his campaign consultants was a member of the Proud Boys.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who owns an auto body shop in the district, is a graduate of Reed College. One of the main focuses of her campaign has been to support and secure reproductive freedom.

“In February of 2020, I miscarried at 16 weeks and was told my life was at risk without an immediate abortion, or dilation and evacuation. Planned Parenthood was the only clinic that could see me, and I had to pass through a wall of protestors to get the care that I needed,” she said.

Kent, on the other hand, says that he will fight to “protect the rights of unborn children.” Kent also said he wants to lower individual and corporate federal income taxes.

The winner will replace Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost her primary bid to Kent after she voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection of January 6, 2021. She will complete her term in January 2023.

