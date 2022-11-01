PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With one week until the election on Nov. 8, all eyes are on the hotly contested race in Washington’s third congressional district. With the race tightening, Democrat and small business owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez brought in the state’s lieutenant governor for an added boost ahead of the election.

“This race may in fact determine who is in the majority control of the United States House of Representatives,” said Democrat Lt. Gov. Denny Heck. “This is even above and beyond that, a bellwether race for our country.”

The race is getting national attention after incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, was unseated in the primary.

On Tuesday night, Gluesenkamp Perez spoke with supporters and community members at a rally in Vancouver with a major focus on the economic crisis and inflation, and their impact on those in Southwest Washington and across the country.

“Our understanding of what needs to happen for our economy to get back on the right footing, our support for the trades, for small businesses like mine, for addressing some of the crimes that we’ve seen,” Gluesenkamp Perez told KOIN 6.

Last week, Trump-backed Republican candidate and former Green Beret Joe Kent got some help from former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard at a town hall in Clark County, also speaking to the impact of inflation.

“Those bills did nothing to alleviate any kind of inflation. As a matter of fact, they added new taxes on domestic energy production,” Kent told a room full of supporters at the town hall.

With one week to go, this race could come down to the moderate and undecided voters in District Three and both candidates have made it clear, they’re not giving up without a fight.

KOIN 6 reached out to Kent’s campaign multiple times on Tuesday to see if he could do an interview or make a statement in response to Gluesenkamp Perez’s rally but have not heard back.