Gresham voters elect Travis Stovall as next mayor

Gresham mayoral candidate Travis Stovall as seen on his campaign website, October 28, 2020

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham voters have elected Travis Stovall as their next mayor.

Stovall was announced the official winner in the five-way race on Wednesday night — more than two weeks after Election Day — after Multnomah County reported that all 45,351 votes had been counted. A recount is expected.

The race for Gresham mayor was tight with City Councilor Eddy Morales securing 36.68% of the vote to Stovall’s 36.71%. In the end, Stovall won with just a 13-vote lead.

Stovall is a longtime Gresham resident and currently serves as vice president of TriMet’s board of directors and chair of the Finance and Audit Committee which oversees TriMet’s $1.5 billion budget.

According to his campaign, “Stovall is the first Black Mayor of a major city in the Portland metro area and throughout the state of Oregon.”

“I am honored to be your next Mayor and look forward to helping Gresham be a stronger, more vibrant and equitable city,” Stovall said. “With the $13+ million budget shortfall, as well as helping Gresham businesses and workers get back to work to recover from the impact of COVID, I’m ready to work with the community to address these issues. I especially want to thank my supporters and the voters who backed me to win this race. I thank my opponents for their williness to run campaigns and their commitment to our City, especially Councilor Morales who will be working alongside me on the City Council.”