PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The May Primary election is just a few weeks away, and people now have access to a central hub with voting resources in Gresham.

Beginning April 25, the Voting Center Express inside the Multnomah County East Building in Gresham is open for voters to replace a lost or damaged ballot or update their voter registration, along with other services. Those with disabilities can also receive assistance, according to the county.

Voters who speak a language other than English can get assistance in their preferred language.

“The Voting Center Express improves access to voting resources for more than 165,000 Multnomah County voters,” said Multnomah County in a press release.

Elections staff are also available to answer questions and offer other elections-related help, added the announcement.

If you want to turn in a ballot, the center only accepts ballots during open hours.

Normal office hours for the Voting Center Express and the Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Leading up to the May Primary, the Voting Center Express and Multnomah County Elections office will offer extended open hours:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday April 26 (voter registration deadline)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 13.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 16

7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 17

The Voting Center Express is located near the Gresham Central Transit Center — 600 N.E. 8th Street — and offers free parking, too.

“Please note, face coverings are required inside the Multnomah County East Building where the Voting Center Express is located because it is a shared facility that provides healthcare services,” said the announcement. “Many voter services can also be completed online.”

According to the county, the nearest 24-hour Official Ballot Drop Site to the Voting Center Express is in the parking lot at the Gresham Library at 385 N.W. Miller Avenue.

To find other Multnomah County Official Ballot Drop Sites, visit here.

“You can also mail your ballot with free postage. Starting this year, ballots postmarked on or before Election Day count,” noted the press release.

Ballots can also be delivered to the Multnomah County Elections office, Voting Center Express or any Official Drop Site in Oregon by 8 p.m. on Election Night, May 17.

Multnomah County Elections can provide an interpreter free of charge to anyone who needs help voting in a language other than English. Additional voting and elections information is now available in 18 languages online here.

What about tracking your ballot?

People can do that through Multnomah County Elections’ “Track Your Ballot” service available in multiple languages.

“You can choose to receive ballot tracking alerts and updates in English, Spanish, Russian, Somali, Vietnamese or Chinese. Alerts indicate whether the ballot has been accepted for counting or whether it requires further action by the voter,” explained the county. “You can also get a virtual ‘I Voted’ sticker after you return your ballot.”

Multnomah County voters can sign up for the service by visiting this page.

If you still need to register to vote or change your party affiliation before the next primary election, both deadlines are this week.

Ballots begin to be delivered to voters by April 27, and voters should receive their ballots by May 5, according to the county.

Election day is on May 17. Final election results will be certified by June 13.