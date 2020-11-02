Groups urge state to prevent voter intimidation at LaneCo drop boxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of organizations wants state elections officials to guarantee voter intimidation does not plague polling places throughout Oregon Tuesday.

On Monday, the Election Protection Coalition (EPC) held a forum to address concerns over voter safety for Tuesday. The group–which is made up of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; the Rural Organizing Project; ACLU of Oregon; Oregon Food Bank; Western States Center and Oregon Justice Resource Center–said multiple voters reported intimidation by armed individuals at a ballot drop box in rural Lane County. The group has asked the state to protect ballot drop-off sites.

Under Oregon and U.S. law, voter intimidation includes a variety of activities, and it does not have to occur within a certain distance of a polling place to be illegal, the group said. According to the EPC examples of conduct that could be illegal voter intimidation:

Following voters or standing behind voters, taking notes

Loudly discussing voter fraud laws in a voter’s presence

Suggesting possible future violence, prosecution, or legal action based on a voter’s presence

Loitering watchfully near voters while visibly carrying a firearm

Violent behavior inside or outside a ballot dropoff location

Blocking a ballot dropoff location

Confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms

Law enforcement officers, even off duty, loitering by voters

Aggressively approaching a voter’s vehicle or writing down the voter’s license plate number

Harassing voters, or aggressively questioning them about their qualifications to vote

Read both letters below:

ICAP Lane County Letter

Oregon voter intimidation letter to AG