Groups urge state to prevent voter intimidation at LaneCo drop boxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of organizations wants state elections officials to guarantee voter intimidation does not plague polling places throughout Oregon Tuesday.
On Monday, the Election Protection Coalition (EPC) held a forum to address concerns over voter safety for Tuesday. The group–which is made up of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; the Rural Organizing Project; ACLU of Oregon; Oregon Food Bank; Western States Center and Oregon Justice Resource Center–said multiple voters reported intimidation by armed individuals at a ballot drop box in rural Lane County. The group has asked the state to protect ballot drop-off sites.
Under Oregon and U.S. law, voter intimidation includes a variety of activities, and it does not have to occur within a certain distance of a polling place to be illegal, the group said. According to the EPC examples of conduct that could be illegal voter intimidation:
- Following voters or standing behind voters, taking notes
- Loudly discussing voter fraud laws in a voter’s presence
- Suggesting possible future violence, prosecution, or legal action based on a voter’s presence
- Loitering watchfully near voters while visibly carrying a firearm
- Violent behavior inside or outside a ballot dropoff location
- Blocking a ballot dropoff location
- Confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms
- Law enforcement officers, even off duty, loitering by voters
- Aggressively approaching a voter’s vehicle or writing down the voter’s license plate number
- Harassing voters, or aggressively questioning them about their qualifications to vote
Read both letters below:
ICAP Lane County Letter
Oregon voter intimidation letter to AG
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.