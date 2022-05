Primary is May 17

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Candidates for a Portland City Council seat met in a forum with the Oregon Justice Resource Center about criminal justice in the city.

Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Vadim Mozyrksy were both asked whether Portland police officers should be required to live in the city limits.

They disagreed with each other.

Another candidate, Rene Gonzalez, dropped out of the forum.

The Oregon primary is set for May 17.