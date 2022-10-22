PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.

On Saturday, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek continued what she called her “Fighting for Working Families” tour with a child care roundtable in Aloha.

Then around 6 p.m., Kotek will campaign with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a “Get Out the Vote” rally at the Wonder Ballroom in Northeast Portland. Sen. Jeff Merkley will also be there along with Planned Parenthood of Oregon Executive Director An Do plus music from The Decemberists.

Kotek continues her tour on Sunday in Seaside and Astoria, where she will campaign with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The latest polls show a tight race between Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, with support for unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson slipping.

Drazan will be the guest on Sunday’s “Eye on Northwest Politics” with host Ken Boddie. You can watch the full interview at 9 a.m. Sunday on Portland’s CW and at 6 p.m. Sunday on KOIN 6 News.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Johnson said: “I don’t need political celebrities from the East Coast to parachute in here and help me stand up for Oregonians. I think our voices are getting lost in this election. I’m here to fight for my fellow Oregonians. I’m not running as an R, I’m not running as a D, I’m running as an O – an Oregonian.”

