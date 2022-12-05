PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weeks after Oregon voters cast their ballots, counties across the state are certifying election results on Monday.

Following this, ballot measures will be certified and go into effect on Thursday. This date is set by the Oregon Constitution.

Among the ballots set to go into effect is the hotly debated Measure 114, which is one of the strictest gun restriction measures in the U.S.

The measure is facing legal challenges and is getting pushback from several groups and leaders, including Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum who on Sunday announced the state’s Department of Justice wants to postpone some of the provisions in Measure 114.

Finally, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will certify the statewide election on Dec. 15.