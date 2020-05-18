Here’s where to drop off your Oregon primary ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s primary is Tuesday. But if you haven’t mailed in your ballot by now, you’ll have to drop it off at an official drop site throughout the state.
There are 24-hour drop-off sites all over the state. And because the libraries are closed during the pandemic, Multnomah County voters can put their ballot into any county library book return box.
Oregon Drop Box Locator
Multnomah County Ballot Drop Sites
Clackamas County Ballot Drop Sites
Washington County Ballot Drop Sites
Oregon voters have been casting their ballots early for the May 19 primary. Election officials expect a 50% voter turnout.
