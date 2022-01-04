House GOP leader Christine Drazan launches governor bid

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christine Drazan, the House Republican leader from Canby, officially launched her bid to become Oregon’s next governor on Tuesday.

The Oregon House Republican Office Communications Director Andrew Fromm confirmed to KOIN News on November 23, 2021 that Drazan was running for governor.

On her campaign website, Drazan said she supports lower taxes and safer neighborhoods. She said, “Oregon is making the national news for all the wrong reasons,” and said she wants to bring about change and restore accountability in Salem.

Drazan officially joins an already crowded GOP field that includes former gubernatorial nominee Bud Pierce, current Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and Marc Thielman, the superintendent of the Alsea School District.

There are also at least a dozen Democrats running and 3 independents.

All of them want to succeed Kate Brown, who is term limited. Brown was Secretary of State when she replaced John Kitzhaber when he resigned on February 18, 2015.