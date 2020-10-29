How to track your ballot in Oregon: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon votes by mail, which is convenient for many. Fortunately, it’s also pretty easy in Oregon to check the status of your ballot after it’s been submitted.

Statewide, Oregonians can go onto the Secretary of State’s voting and elections page and select “My Vote” from the list of options. You will then be asked to provide your first and last name and date of birth. Once you submit your information, My Vote will display the status of your most recent ballot under “My Ballot.”

Some Oregon counties — including Multnomah County — utilize a web service called BallotTrax where you can sign up to receive ballot track updates by phone. It’s simple to sign up for, just plug in personal info–first, last name, date of birth and zip code. Once signed in, you can easily opt-in to ballot track updates to be received via text message, email or phone call.

But oh no! Your dog ate your ballot, or it fell down the gutter or it was otherwise damaged or lost. In that case, contact your local elections office for a replacement before the Nov. 3 deadline.

Remember: Ballots must be signed in order to be valid. If your ballot is received but the signature is missing or otherwise invalid, the county you live in will contact you, usually via mail. They will instruct you on the steps you need to take in order to fix the signature and you can do so up to 14 days after the election.

Ballots must be received at a County Elections Office or Official Drop Site in Oregon by 8 p.m. on Election Night, Nov. 3, 2020. And just so you know, it’s too late to turn your ballot in by mail. You can find a list of Official Drop Sites here.