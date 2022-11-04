PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Wasco County drive-through ballot collection site will be closed on Election Day due to expected inclement weather, the county announced Friday.

The Wasco County Clerk’s Office and The Dalles Rotary Club canceled the 5th Street ballot drive-through collection that was set for Election Day Nov. 8 over concern for election worker safety over forecasted snow and cold temperatures.

Voters can still use one of the five ballot drop boxes, which are available 24 hours, the drop box in the clerk’s office or mail in their ballots, the county said.

With Oregon’s Postmark law taking effect in 2022, voters can mail in their ballots as long as they are postmarked on Election Day. The county advises voters to ask the post office for a “cancellation stamp” — ensuring the postmark date is clearly visible.

Wasco County offices will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county noted anyone with questions can call the office at 541-506-2530.