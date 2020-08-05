Inslee advances to November ballot in governor’s race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee easily advanced through Tuesday’s primary, and Republican police Chief Loren Culp took a strong lead over other Republican challengers who were vying to join Inslee on the November ballot.

And in the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election.

The two races were among dozens of federal, statewide and local races that voters were deciding in the state’s primary in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November ballot, regardless of party.