Hardesty to hold press conference on police oversight measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is leading the charge for a change to the city charter regarding police accountability, will hold a press conference at noon Monday about the ballot measure.

Measure 26-217 would create a new oversight board of community members who would review complaints against the Portland Police Bureau and impose discipline.

Hardesty has been pushing for police reform and accountability for decades and has been the driving force to get Measure 26-217 on the ballot.

The measure changes the city’s charter: it scraps the current police review committee and creates a new oversight group with civilians who would have the ability to discipline and fire police officers—responsibilities currently belonging to Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner.

Apart from investigating deadly force, the board would review other police issues like in-custody deaths. Current or former police officers would not be allowed to be on the board.

Opponents disagree with the measure, saying current levels of oversight can be tweaked to serve the purpose.

