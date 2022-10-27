Jo Ann Hardesty, Rene Gonzalez in photos from their campaign websites, October 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.

Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term on the City Council after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, 48, is a lawyer and small business owner who founded a political action committee to re-open public school classrooms.

Hardesty and Gonzalez will debate at 7 p.m. Thursday on KOIN 6 News. The one-hour debate will also be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Gonzalez has picked up a string of high-profile endorsements — including City Commissioner Mingus Mapps — as the race has evolved. Hardesty has the support of many community groups.

Ballots for the November election have already been sent by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.