Judge: Oregon GOP didn’t miss voter guide deadline

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge has decided the Oregon Republican Party should be permitted to put its November election statement in the state voting guide although the secretary of state’s office says the party missed the deadline.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Marion County Judge Channing Bennett on Monday ruled that Republican chairman Bill Currier completed his part of the transaction in the minute before the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 25.

The judge said that is more important than the time at which the state finished processing the filing.

It was not immediately known if the state would appeal.