Key dates for general election ballots in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s only September, but it’s not too soon to start marking your calendars for some of the key dates to keep in mind as voters in Oregon and Washington prepare for November’s general election.
Voters in Oregon and Washington have long enjoyed ballots being delivered to their mailbox and have multiple options in which to send them back.
Here are some key dates to keep in mind for voters in these states ahead of the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.
OREGON
- Last day to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020
- State voters’ pamphlets sent: Oct. 14, 2020
- Ballots are sent: Oct. 14, 2020
- Last day to mail ballots to electors without daily mail service: Oct. 16
- County voters’ pamphlets sent: Oct. 20
- Last day to mail ballots: Oct. 20
- Last day to drop off a ballot: Nov. 3
WASHINGTON
- Last day to register to vote by mail or online: Oct. 26
- Last day to register to vote in person: Nov. 3
- Ballots, pamphlets are mailed: Oct. 16
- Last day to drop off a ballot: Nov. 3
