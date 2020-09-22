Key dates for general election ballots in Oregon, Washington

Your Local Election Headquarters

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 15, 2018, file photo, a voter drops off his ballot on the day of Oregon’s primary election at a drive-by, drop-off station in Portland, Ore. Running an election by mail is a major undertaking, involving the U.S. Postal Service, armies of volunteers and even librarians. But for election officials and voters in Oregon, which pioneered all vote-by-mail in the nation 20 years ago, there’s no turning back to the old way of having people cast ballots in person at neighborhood polling places. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s only September, but it’s not too soon to start marking your calendars for some of the key dates to keep in mind as voters in Oregon and Washington prepare for November’s general election.

Voters in Oregon and Washington have long enjoyed ballots being delivered to their mailbox and have multiple options in which to send them back.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind for voters in these states ahead of the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.

OREGON

  • Last day to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020
  • State voters’ pamphlets sent: Oct. 14, 2020
  • Ballots are sent: Oct. 14, 2020
  • Last day to mail ballots to electors without daily mail service: Oct. 16
  • County voters’ pamphlets sent: Oct. 20
  • Last day to mail ballots: Oct. 20
  • Last day to drop off a ballot: Nov. 3

WASHINGTON

  • Last day to register to vote by mail or online: Oct. 26
  • Last day to register to vote in person: Nov. 3
  • Ballots, pamphlets are mailed: Oct. 16
  • Last day to drop off a ballot: Nov. 3

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss