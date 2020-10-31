KOIN 6 News Election Special

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re only a few days away from Election Day!
KOIN 6 News is diving in to the most important campaigns and measures to help voters like yourself to make the most informed decision when filling out your ballots.
Friday, Oct. 30
8 p.m. on Nov. 3
CAMPAIGN 2020 PODCASTS
- Early voting and high turnout
- Extreme election
- Secretary of State race in Oregon
- The move to legalize magic mushrooms
- The politics of protests
- From train hero to congressional candidate
- The ballot is in the mail
- Rights, responsibilities and results
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ ARTICLES
- Full list of Portland, Salem metro area ballot drop off locations
- Full list of Southwest Washington ballot drop off locations
- Breaking down the Portland mayoral race
- Breaking down Oregon’s Secretary of State race
- Election Night policing: What you need to know
- Washington state’s hottest congressional race: Herrera Beutler vs Long
- Here’s what you need to know about Portland Public Schools’ bond measure
- Here’s what you need to know about the Portland Police Bureau oversight board measure
- Breaking down the Portland City Council runoff: Q&A with Chloe Eudaly and a Q&A with Mingus Mapps
- Here’s what you need to know about the Metro transportation measure
- Oregon’s Measure 108 tobacco and vaping tax
- Oregon’s Measure 109 legalizing psilocybin
- Oregon’s Measure 110 decriminalizing drugs
- Washington’s referendum 90 on sex education in schools
