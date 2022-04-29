PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host a debate featuring leading Oregon Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls in early May ahead of the May primary.

The Tuesday, May 3 debate will feature at least four Democratic candidates: Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carrillo.

The candidates were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., KOIN 6’s parent company.

Kotek was Oregon’s longest-serving House Speaker before stepping down earlier this year to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Read is currently serving as Oregon State Treasurer, after winning re-election in 2020. Before that, he was a state lawmaker serving in the House of Representatives.

Starnes ran as an independent in the 2018 governor’s race but changed his registration to become a Democrat again.

Carrillo is currently a program manager at the Oregon Health Authority.

The debate on May 3 starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Ken Boddie.

The primary for both Democrats and Republicans in Oregon is May 17.