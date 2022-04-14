PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host a debate featuring four leading Oregon Republican gubernatorial hopefuls later this month ahead of May’s primary.

The Thursday, April 28 debate will feature Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan.

The candidates were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6’s parent company.

Pierce, a 65-year-old oncologist and hematologist, was the 2016 Republican nominee for Oregon governor.

Drazan served as the minority leader in the Oregon House before leaving her seat earlier this year to focus on her campaign.

Pulliam currently serves as the mayor of Sandy.

Tiernan is a former chair of the Oregon Republican Party and was a state lawmaker from 1993 to 1997.

The debate on April 28 starts at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Gianola.

The primary for both Republicans and Democrats in Oregon is May 17.