PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that’s most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap.

At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan.

The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6’s parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided.

That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube.