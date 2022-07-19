PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Congressman Kurt Schrader announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Betsy Johnson’s bid for Oregon governor.

Former Oregon Governor Ted Kulongoski and former senator Gordon Smith have also endorsed Johnson’s campaign.

“People are concerned with the far-right and they’re exhausted with the extremism on the left,” Schrader said. “It seems the extremes on both sides just want to fight, leaving the rest of us frustrated. I believe Betsy Johnson is the leader Oregon needs to move us forward.”

Schrader also said he believes that the key to being a successful governor is the ability to work with those who have opposing political views.

“I have been deeply committed in my public service to getting things done and I believe to do that you have to work across the aisle. I think that’s a critical component of any leader, whether they be in Congress, the president or governor of the state of Oregon,” he said.

Schrader has served Oregon’s 5th congressional district since 2009. He lost in the May primary in the reconfigured 5th District to Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who will face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the November election.