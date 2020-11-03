Lines wrap around the block at Clark Co election office

In Clark County, new voters swarmed the elections office Monday evening to make sure their voices were heard in this election. November 2, 2020 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — In Washington state voters can still register in-person and vote up until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. In Clark County, new voters swarmed the elections office Monday evening to make sure their voices were heard in this election.

As of Monday evening, more than 70% of voters in Clark County have already cast their ballot. The county’s auditor told KOIN 6 News that in his 22 years of working in the elections office, he has never seen voter turnout quite like this.

“Day before an election, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey.

Roughly 24 hours before what’s being called the most important election in recent history, new voters turned out in droves to get registered and cast their ballot.

“This is not normal. This is an Election Day kind of line, so no, this is not normal,” said Kimsey.

Nationwide, voter turnout continues to shatter records. In Clark County alone, Kimsey said more than 20,000 new voters have registered just since the August primary. Grayson Moody is one of those new voters.

“I should have gotten it done months ago, but I got to leave early from work and I know I’m going to be able to be seen, so that’s cool,” said Moody.

His reason for standing in line Monday night—the same as everyone else’s.

“It’s a really important election. Whatever is gonna happen is really big,” said Moody.

Line is around the block in Vancouver as voters register/vote at the #ClarkCo Elections office. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/U3Fb2wKKmg — Travis Teich (@TravisTeichSpx) November 3, 2020

“They want their voices to be heard,” said Kimsey. “As an elections administrator, it’s fantastic to see these people feel so strongly about getting their ballot cast and their voice heard.”

In Washington state, people can still register in-person and vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. But officials say if you plan on registering in person, get there early. They expect lines to be just as long, if not longer, on Election Day. The Clark County Elections Office opens at 7 a.m.