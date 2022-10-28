PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ballots have been sent out across Washington ahead of the November general midterm election.

Although it’s not too late for residents to register to vote, drop box locations in Southwest Washington are already ready those who have filled out their ballots.

Check out our list of locations in Southwest Washington, which includes links to the counties’ election offices.

CLARK COUNTY

Amboy – Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road, Amboy (west parking lot)

Battle Ground – Battle Ground Post Office, 418 W Main St., Battle Ground

Brush Prairie – Brush Prairie Post Office,12012 NE 150th Circle, Brush Prairie

Camas – Camas Post Office Downtown, 440 NE 5th Ave., Camas

Brush Prairie – Hockinson Middle School, 15916 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie Note: The old school’s parking lot

La Center – 1001 E 4th St., La Center Note: West end of parking lot

Ridgefield – Ridgefield Junction Park and Ride: 125 N 65th Ave., Ridgefield; Note: North side of parking lot

Ridgefield – Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield Note: walk-up only

Washougal – Camas Washougal Municipal Courthouse, 89 C St., Washougal

Washougal – Washougal Library, 1661 C St., Washougal Note: walk-up only

Yacolt – Yacolt Primary School – 507 W Yacolt Road, Yacolt Note: south parking lot

Clark College – 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver Note: by Penguin Bldg. near flag pole, walk-up only

Clark Public Utilities Operations Center – 8600 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver (southeast parking lot)

Downtown Vancouver – West 14th & Esther streets, Vancouver

Fisher’s Landing Transit Center – 3510 SE 164th Ave., Vancouver

Hazel Dell – 99th Street Transit Center – 9700 NE 7th Ave., Vancouver

Pioneer Elementary/Frontier Middle School – 7600 NE 166th Ave., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot between the two schools

Shahala Middle School – 601 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver

Thomas Jefferson Middle School – 3000 NW 119th St., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot

USPS Post Office Cascade Park – 13651 NE 4th St., Vancouver

Vancouver Mall Parking Lot – SE of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station

WSU-Vancouver – 14204 NE Salmon Creek Rd Note: Use the WSU Entrance Road entering from NE Salmon Creek Ave, turn right at the first street into the south parking lot

More information from the Clark County Elections Office

COWLITZ COUNTY

Castle Rock – 137 Cowlitz St. West, on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library

Kalama – North 1st St., beside the Kalama Post Office Boxes. Pull into the one-way inside of the Post Office parking lot.

Kelso – Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen St Bridge

Kelso – 207 N 4th Ave, in the Admin Building North Entrance parking lot

Longview – Civic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office Boxes

Longview – Broadway St., East of Longview Post Office Boxes

Ryderwood – 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.

Woodland – Located just beside 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and 2nd Street, near the City’s Utility Payment drop box.

More information from the Cowlitz County Elections Office

SKAMANIA COUNTY

Stevenson – Auditor’s Office – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Room #27, Stevenson

Stevenson – Skamania County Courthouse – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson Note: Northside entrance

North Bonneville – City Hall, 210 CBD Mall Drive, North Bonneville

Carson – Carson Transit Station, 11 Carson Frontage Rd, Carson

Stabler – Little Church of the Valley parking lot, 342 Hemlock Rd., Carson (Stabler)

Washougal – Canyon Creek Middle School, 9731 Washougal River Rd., Washougal Note: Parking lot

Underwood – Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Rd., Underwood Note: parking lot

More information from the Skamania County Elections Office

KLICKITAT COUNTY

Bickleton – Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange

Bingen – City Hall, 112 N. Ash St.

Centerville – 2288 Centerville Hwy., North side of Centerville Grange

Dallesport – Community Center parking lot, 136 6th St.

Glenwood – 209 E. Main, North of the General Store

Goldendale – Inside the Auditor’s Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203

Goldendale – Corner of S. Columbus Ave. and W. Court St.

Klickitat – State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park

Lyle – Lions Club parking lot, Intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14

Roosevelt – Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave.

Trout Lake – Intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, East of Post Office

White Salmon – Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St.

Wishram – Park Place (North of Historic Locomotive)

More information from the Klickitat County Elections Office

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY

Cathlamet – Wahkiakum County Courthouse Auditor’s Office, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday-Friday and 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Election Day

Cathlamet – Wahkiakum County Courthouse outside drop box, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Outside drop box is located next to the Superior Court door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Rosburg – Johnson Park, 30 Rosburg School Rd, Rosburg, WA Note: Drop box located next to the red library box by the front door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Skamokawa – Skamokawa Resort, 1391 SR-4, Skamokawa, WA Note: Drop box located directly off of State Route 4 by the blue USPS mail box, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

More information from the Wahkiakum County Elections Office

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.