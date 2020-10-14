Mail boxes, drop boxes: Election security is top of mind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year, election security is on everyone’s mind.

Ballots for the 2020 election are beginning to show up in mailboxes all across Oregon and voters are worried about making sure their ballot is returned safely.

That’s also put a heightened awareness about mail collection boxes. KOIN 6 News found 2 mailboxes in Southeast Portland and another in South Portland that were damaged, including one where the metal box was peeled back in one section. US Postal officials told KOIN 6 News they’re replacing the boxes with newer, more secure boxes. Earlier Wednesday, they replaced a damaged box at Burnside and NE 32nd.

Postal officials also said they do get damaged boxes from time to time but what they’re seeing now is not out of the ordinary.

Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott told AM Extra they are not seeing any problems with the county-regulated drop boxes where people can walk up or drive up to drop off their ballot.

“Not to our ballot drop boxes,” Scott said. “I’ve seen the USPS blue collection boxes, that are the property of the US Postal Service, and they are working to monitor and get theirs fixed.”

One of the best ways to make sure your vote is returned safely is to drop it off at a county election office or in the box out front. If you want to mail it, you can hand it directly to your carrier. The postage is already paid.

Officials say voters should send in or drop off your ballot as quickly as possible. The last day to safely mail your ballot is October 27.

Ballots are due back in person, at a drop box or county election office by 8 p.m. on November 3 –Election Day. Election officials stress postmark dates do not count for ballots in Oregon.