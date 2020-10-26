Mail-in voting deadline approaches as Election Day nears

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Election day is nearly one week away and the deadline to vote by mail is rapidly approaching

Election officials are reporting a high number of ballots already returned — over 30% of voters in Oregon have cast their ballot while more than 40% of Washingtonians have already voted.

But for those Oregonians who haven’t yet gotten their ballot in, here’s what you need to remember: Officials say to mail your ballot by Tuesday, October 27 to ensure it gets counted on time. You can always drop off your ballot at election drop boxes across the state up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

A reminder to Washington voters: Today — Monday, October 26 — is the deadline to register to vote either online or by mail. You can still register to vote up until election day, but you’ll have to do that in-person.

If you have any voting problems with your registration, you’re asked to contact your county’s elections department.

