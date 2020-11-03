Will Oregon lead the US in legalizing magic mushroooms?

FILE – In this May 24, 2019, file photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in the nation’s capital say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — In 1973, Oregon became the first state in the union to decriminalize marijuana. Now, 47 years later, Oregon may become the first state in the union to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin.

Measure 109 is spearheaded by Tom and Sheri Eckert, psychotherapists working in Portland who do individual, couples, and family counseling. They launched the Oregon Psilocybin Society as a way to craft and promote the measure, which would create a program for administering psilocybin to people over the age of 21. Clients would only be able to buy and consume psilocybin at specific facilities, under the supervision of a licensed facilitator.

Psilocybin is listed as a Schedule 1 drug federally and is not legal in any state, though some cities like Denver and Oakland have decriminalized it. A growing body of research, including from Johns Hopkins University, has demonstrated therapeutic effects in people suffering from a range of conditions including addiction, anxiety and depression. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has also granted “breakthrough therapy” status to two clinical trials.

It is one of 4 statewide ballot measures Oregon voters will decide on Election Day. The others are limiting campaign contributions, increasing cigarette and vaping taxes, legalizing medicinal and decriminalizing drugs while establishing treatment and recovery programs.