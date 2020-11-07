Merkley: ‘Donald Trump, you’re fired!’: PNW leaders react to Biden’s victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the moments following the announcement Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, most leaders around the region celebrated.

Senator Jeff Merkley praised the majority of American’s push for “decency” and “progress.”

American voters have rendered their judgment: Donald Trump, you’re fired!



They voted for decency & progress. They voted to control the virus, not give up. They voted for a president that will deliver on housing, health care, climate chaos & more. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) November 7, 2020

Merkley subsequently released a more in-depth statement regarding Biden’s win.

“President Trump failed our nation in many ways,” said Merkley. “He failed to lead a national response to COVID-19, neglecting to initiate a plan for the PPE, testing, tracing, and social distancing that would have saved a hundred thousand American lives.”

President-elect Biden said in a statement Saturday, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

“We are the United States of America,” he wrote. “And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden made no mention of his opponent, President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the race.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also weighed in on the end to Trump’s tenure.

“Today, we learned our nation made a stand for what we are for – honesty, decency, respect and a commitment to the common good,” Wheeler said Saturday. “We elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and rejected the Trump administration’s corrupt, hateful and harmful policies that have inflamed division and divisiveness in our country for four years.”

“To Portlanders, this presidential election was about what we envision for the future of our city and our country. We envision good jobs, more affordable housing, an aggressive response to climate change, a science-based response to the pandemic, and an ongoing commitment to racial justice.”

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee congratulated Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris as well.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



You are the leaders of great character and empathy, suited to this moment in history.



Your victory is a mandate for action. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) November 7, 2020

“The Biden-Harris administration will restore our nation to its principles, with respect for the rights of each and every American regardless of personal opinion or patronage,” Inslee said. “President-elect Biden has been a public servant for more than four decades, and the promise of his candidacy spoke to Americans of all generations. He will bring thoughtful, compassionate and credible leadership to the White House.”

Representative Pamila Jayapal (D-WA) called attention to the history made by Harris’s win.

Senator Ron Wyden echoed calls for a celebration.

Democracy is worth waiting for. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we begin our work to build back better. For everyone. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 7, 2020