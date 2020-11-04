Merkley wins 3rd term, shares thoughts on 2020 election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fresh off winning another 6-year term as a United States senator, Jeff Merkley spoke with KOIN 6 News about the 2020 election, including the presidential race and the various races for the US Senate.
Merkley, 64, will serve his 3rd term in the Senate after defeating Jo Rae Perkins, a QAnon supporter who garnered about 38% of the vote.
Watch the video for the full interview.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.