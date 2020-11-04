Merkley wins 3rd term, shares thoughts on 2020 election

Jeff Merkley, 64, won his 3rd term in the US Senate on November 3, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fresh off winning another 6-year term as a United States senator, Jeff Merkley spoke with KOIN 6 News about the 2020 election, including the presidential race and the various races for the US Senate.

Merkley, 64, will serve his 3rd term in the Senate after defeating Jo Rae Perkins, a QAnon supporter who garnered about 38% of the vote.

