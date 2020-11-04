Merkley wins 3rd term, shares thoughts on 2020 election

Your Local Election Headquarters

Jeff Merkley, 64, won his 3rd term in the US Senate on November 3, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Your Local Election HQ Resources

Full 2020 Election Results

Oregon 2020 Election Results

SW Washington 2020 Election Results

Election Interactives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fresh off winning another 6-year term as a United States senator, Jeff Merkley spoke with KOIN 6 News about the 2020 election, including the presidential race and the various races for the US Senate.

Merkley, 64, will serve his 3rd term in the Senate after defeating Jo Rae Perkins, a QAnon supporter who garnered about 38% of the vote.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss