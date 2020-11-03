Portland Metro residents to decide payroll tax measure

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro’s $5.2 billion regional transportation ballot measure is intended to help fund projects in 17 transportation corridors in the region, including a new Southwest Corridor MAX line between Portland and Bridgeport Village just outside of Tualatin.
A coalition of regional mayors released a letter supported the measure, but a group called Stop the Metro Wage Tax said the new 0.75% payroll tax that would be imposed on employers with more 25 workers would eliminate jobs and prevent new ones from being created. It also said only 3% of the projects are road improvements.
Ballotpedia said Measure 26-218:
A payroll tax to fund infrastructure and transportation projects is on the ballot for Portland Metro voters in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties in Oregon, on November 3, 2020.
A “yes” vote supports authorizing the Metro Council to impose a payroll tax not to exceed 0.75% on employers with 26 or more employees, excluding local governments, beginning in 2022 to fund infrastructure improvements and transportation programs.
A “no” vote opposes authorizing the Metro Council to impose a payroll tax not to exceed 0.75% on employers with 26 or more employees, excluding local governments, beginning in 2022 to fund infrastructure improvements and transportation programs.
