More than 16% of Oregonians have cast their ballots

Drivers line up to drop off ballots outside Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore., Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. Oregon’s elections are vote-by-mail or voters can drop off ballots at specified locations. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With less than two weeks until the 2020 election, more than 16% of Oregon’s registered voters have already returned their ballots.

By comparison, at this time during the 2016 presidential election, 12.8% of registered voters in Oregon had mailed in their ballots, according to data from the Elections Division of the Oregon Secretary of State. In 2012 it was 11.4%.

On Oct. 19 alone, the second day the Elections Division received ballots, 252,835 ballots were accounted for or nearly 9% of registered voters — a percentage that the last two presidential elections did not see until the final three days before the election.

Whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned voting veteran, there’s still lots to do ahead of Nov. 3. Check out our Oregon Voters Guide for everything you need to know.

If you’re planning on dropping your ballot off in person instead of mailing it, find a full list of ballot drop-off locations in Oregon here.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this Associated Press story.

KOIN — Your Local Election Headquarters