MultCo elections director: Not possible to vote online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Oregon have been voting by mail for decades, but this year’s election has come with a lot of misinformation circulating online.

False information circulating on social media over the weekend told people that they could vote online, however that is simply not true.

Registered voters can change their address online, as well as track their ballot, but Oregonians cannot vote online.

Tim Scott, the Director of Elections for Multnomah County, speaks to KOIN 6 News via Zoom. October 19, 2020 (KOIN)

There is a section on the Secretary of State’s website called “Mark My Ballot,” and that is where people have pointed to, to mislead voters. For starters, this tool is only for people in the military, overseas, or voters with disabilities. It’s possible the confusion stemmed from the fact that anyone can click on the tool and it will show you your ballot online. Users can even go through it and make selections, but the filing does not count as voting.

Tim Scott, the Director of Elections for Multnomah County, explained it this way, “It’s just a marking device. It’s non-permanent, it doesn’t store any information, it’s just a tool just like a pen for a piece of paper.”

Voters with disabilities and people in the military or overseas that use this online tool still have to print it out, sign it, and mail it back along with additional forms.

To be emphatically clear, there is no way to vote online.

In Multnomah County, nearly 70,000 people have already returned their ballots. That’s a little more than 12% of the total registered voters in the county. During the 2016 election, only about 4% had voted by now. Early voter turnout is higher than normal at this point.