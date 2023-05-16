District 3 seat was held by Jessica Vega Pederson, who is now Chair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-way race took place to fill the Multnomah County commissioner seat for District 3 that became open when Jessica Vega Pederson rose to become Chair.

Early results show Julia Brim-Edwards has a substantial lead (60.49%) over Ana del Rocio (31.59%) and Albert Kaufman (7.93%).

In a breakdown by precinct, early results show Brim-Edwards has a solid lead in every precinct.

If no candidate gets 50%+1 in the Tuesday election, the top 2 will face each other in a November runoff.

Whoever fills the District 3 seat will fill the term that ends December 2024. An election for a full-term for this seat will take place in November 2024.

(L-R) Multnomah County Commission District 3 candidates Julia Brim-Edwards, Ana del Rocio, Albert Kaufman, May 2023 (KOIN)

Voters chose between Julia Brim-Edwards, Ana del Rocio and Albert Kaufman to represent them in District 3 in Southeast Portland, roughly between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Southeast 148th.

Brim-Edwards, who is also a former Nike executive, said she has a 30-year track record as a community and business leader “basically pulling people together to create solutions and getting things done,” which she hopes to bring to the county position.

Del Rocio, the former policy director for then-commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, also worked as a teacher, David Douglas School Board member and served as co-chair of the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee. If she is elected, she said she wants to focus on building economic prosperity by addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

Kaufman said he has “over 20 years of experience in the Portland community” and described himself as “a team player.”

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is comprised of 5 elected officials. Four commissioners are elected to the board by district, while the Multnomah Chair is elected countywide.