National Voter Registration Day: What Oregon, Washington residents need to know

Drivers line up to drop off ballots outside Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore., Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. Oregon’s elections are vote-by-mail or voters can drop off ballots at specified locations. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With 42 days left to go until the general election, Tuesday might be a good day to check on your voter registration status.

In fact, Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S.

Both Oregon and Washington offer online voter registration and have portals allowing residents to figure out if they’re registered to vote at their current address.

Click here to visit Oregon’s voter registration status portal.

Click here to visit Washington’s voter registration status portal.

The last day to register to vote either online or by mail in Oregon is Tuesday, Oct. 13, while the last day to register to vote online or by mail in Washington is Monday, Oct. 26.

Both states mail ballots to residents for them to either be mailed back or dropped off at ballot boxes. However, Washington also allows people to register and vote in person on Election Day itself.

Election Day for federal, state and local races is Nov. 3.