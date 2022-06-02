PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s primary was only a few weeks ago, but a new poll has been released looking into the state’s gubernatorial race featuring three contestants.

A Nelson Research poll, which was released on Wednesday, found the race competitive, with 29.5% of respondents supporting Republican Christine Drazan, followed by Democratic nominee Tina Kotek with 27.5% and Betsy Johnson, an unaffiliated party candidate, with 19.4%.

The poll, first reported by The Oregonian, also found nearly 24% of respondents are currently undecided.

It had a margin of error of 4.3%, putting Kotek within striking distance of Drazan’s lead.

However, it’s worth noting the survey, which took place from May 25-27, had a sample size of 516 likely voters. The majority of voters polled were within the tri-county area, followed by the mid-Willamette region and Eastern Oregon, respectively.

Nelson Research is based out of Salem, Oregon.