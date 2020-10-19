Officers to patrol ballot box locations in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department announced Monday officers will be monitoring ballot boxes around the city through Election Day.

The move is to deter potential voter intimidation and/or tampering with the ballot boxes as well as provide security to election officials collecting ballots, according to VPD. Officers will also be looking for any non-authorized ballot boxes.

Increased patrols of the ballot boxes will last through November 3, according to VPD.

Any incidents of voter intimidation or ballot box tampering should be reported by calling 3-1-1.

VPD’s increased presence comes as many cities across the country brace for widespread “poll watching” on Election Day. Monitoring the votes at polling places is allowed in most states, but rules vary and it’s not a free-for-all. States have established rules, in part, to avoid any hint that observers will harass or intimidate voters.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has been urging his supporters to go the polls and “watch very carefully,” raising concerns about possible voter intimidation.