Oregon 2022 candidates for governor respond to questionnaire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News contacted all candidates who have either filed to run or created a finance committee for Oregon’s 2022 gubernatorial election and asked them to answer the following three questions:
- Why are you running for governor?
- In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?
- What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?
Some candidates did not respond to KOIN’s request. Below are links to the responses from candidates who chose to answer the questions.