Oregon 2022 candidates for governor respond to questionnaire

FILE – In this June 29, 2019 file photo, children play in fountains at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. ( AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News contacted all candidates who have either filed to run or created a finance committee for Oregon’s 2022 gubernatorial election and asked them to answer the following three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Some candidates did not respond to KOIN’s request. Below are links to the responses from candidates who chose to answer the questions.

Independent

Tim Harrold

Kevin Levy

Republican

Stan Pulliam

Christine Drazan

Bridget Barton

Jessica Gomez

William (Bud) Pierce

Kerry McQuisten

John Fosdick III

Amber Richardson

Marc Thielman

Jim Huggins

Nick Hess

Brandon Meritt

David Burch

Democrat

Patrick Starnes

Tina Kotek

Tobias Read

Michael Trimble

Keisha Merchant

Peter Hall

Michael Cross

John Sweeney