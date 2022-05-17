Live results will be posted starting at 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From the Oregon Governor’s office to the race for Portland City Council, KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News are bringing you complete coverage, updated results and live coverage of the several important races in the 2022 Primary.

Here are the races we’re watching:

Democratic nomination for Oregon Governor

The leading Democrats seeking to become Oregon governor, Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carrillo, met in a debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media.

Kotek and Read are well-known to voters, each having held office for years.

Republican nomination for Oregon Governor

The four leading Republicans who want to be Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Bob Tiernan, and Stan Pulliam, took part in a debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media.

Drazan and Pierce may be the best-known of the GOP candidates, though Tiernan has been around for years and Pulliam is the current mayor of Sandy.

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Oregon, as with all other states, underwent congressional redistricting following the 2020 census. The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

Democrat Kurt Schrader has been in the US Congress since 2009. His opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, has previously run for Congress but lost to Greg Walden.

The GOP candidates vying for the chance to be on the November ballot include both familiar and new names: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman, Laurel Roses.

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

The Democrat candidates are: Carrick Flynn, Andrea Salinas, (Steven) Cody Reynolds, Loretta Smith, Ricky Barajas, Greg Goodwin, Kathleen Harder, Teresa Alonso Leon and Matt West.

On the GOP side it is: Amy Ryan Courser, Mike Erickson, Jim Bunn, Ron Noble. Angela Plowhead, David Russ and Nate Sandvig.

Multnomah County Chair

Three current commissioners , Sharon Meieran, Lori Stegmann and Jessica Vega Pederson, are in the race to follow replace Deborah Kafoury, as are Sharia Mayfield, Joe Demers and Bruce Broussard.

Multnomah County Sheriff

Voters will choose between Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office employees Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, Capt. Derrick Peterson and corrections deputy Nicholas Alberts.

Portland City Council

Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan are both in a primary battle to maintain their positions. Hardesty is seeking a second term while Ryan is looking for a full term after winning a special election to replace Nick Fish, who died mid-term.