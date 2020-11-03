Experience or youth? DeFazio faces bid from Skarlatos

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Peter DeFazio has been the US Representative for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District longer than his opponent Alek Skarlatos has been alive.

DeFazio, 73, has been in Congress since 1987. Skarlatos, 27, is a former Oregon National Guardsman who rose to international fame when he and his friends stopped an attempted terrorist attack in France.

Skarlatos played himself in the Clint Eastwood film, “The 15:17 to Paris,” which told the story of how he and childhood friends Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler tackled a gunman on a train. He later appeared on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Following a losing effort to become a Douglas County commissioner, Skarlatos set his sights on the US House of Representatives and won the May primary.

DeFazio, who has generally coasted to victories every 2 years, finds himself in an election battle with a well-funded challenger.

Their policy differences are stark. Despite being outraised, FiveThirtyEight.com gives DeFazio a 79% chance of keeping his seat for another 2 years.