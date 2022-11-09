PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although three of Oregon’s now-six congressional districts are decided, Oregon’s 5th District race is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer currently holds a slight lead of just over 51% to Democrat contender Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s 48%.

The district, which now covers Portland’s southern suburbs into the mountains and into Bend, was redrawn after Oregon was awarded another congressional district as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.

In all, the district includes the counties of Clackamas, Multnomah, Deschutes, Linn, Benton, Marion and Jefferson.

The 5th District seat was previously held by Kurt Schrader, who was ousted by McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s May primary.

This general election will be the first one with Oregon’s new postmarked ballot rule, which allows ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day to still be counted for up to a week.